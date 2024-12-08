Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,443 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.84 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $234.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

