Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,580 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 262,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 855,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 183,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

