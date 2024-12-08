Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 394,381 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,381 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,043,000 after buying an additional 2,753,470 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

