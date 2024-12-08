Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 73,021 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in U-Haul during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in U-Haul during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
U-Haul Price Performance
NASDAQ UHAL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
