Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $7,462,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,918,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.93. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,138.53. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,779 shares of company stock worth $1,941,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

