Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,407 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bioventus worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 402,841 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 21,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 166,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

