James Buckly Jordan Sells 64,408 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $551,976.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,375.64. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Buckly Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,288 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $11,682.16.

On Monday, November 18th, James Buckly Jordan sold 1,472 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $11,761.28.

Serve Robotics stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SERV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

