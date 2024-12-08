James Conklin Sells 11,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 442,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 38,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adient by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 45.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 877,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

