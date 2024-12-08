Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $53,268,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,364,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

