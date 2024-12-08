Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cadeler A/S worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLR stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

