Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 849,730 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,130 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

