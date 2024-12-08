Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,616,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.5 %

SPNS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.