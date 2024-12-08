Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $1,616,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 232.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Up 2.4 %

MEDP stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.72 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

