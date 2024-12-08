Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,559 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.51% of PBF Energy worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

PBF opened at $30.22 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares in the company, valued at $743,223,018.26. This represents a 0.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,238,100 shares of company stock worth $132,147,631. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

