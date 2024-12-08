Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.95% of Repay worth $23,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 340.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Repay Stock Up 3.9 %

Repay stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $413,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,040. This represents a 26.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.