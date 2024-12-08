Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 122,137 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Popular worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $99.15 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

