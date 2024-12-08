Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 54,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$864,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$508,548.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$17.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

