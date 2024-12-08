Jefferies Financial Group Boosts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $65.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE JKS opened at $26.85 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $4,272,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

