Joseph Gebbia Sells 19,448 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,084.26. The trade was a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

