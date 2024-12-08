JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,587,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,380,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.