K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE PRO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

