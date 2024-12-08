K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $452,000 in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of CBRG stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

About Chain Bridge I

(Free Report)

See Also

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.