K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.64% of Target Global Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 4,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.