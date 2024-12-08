KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,179 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,084,000.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,252. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,016 shares of company stock worth $319,344 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALV opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $423.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

