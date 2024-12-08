Kaspa Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $357.63 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,300,830,243 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,311,874,521.720596. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18004927 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $366,412,283.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

