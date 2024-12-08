KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,941 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of KE worth $260,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in KE by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,517 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its holdings in KE by 56.2% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,206 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,807,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 180.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.