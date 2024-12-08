Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Repligen by 796.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -403.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

