Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,096,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,801,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,874,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

