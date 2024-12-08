Kimelman & Baird LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Digimarc comprises about 1.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 455,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

