Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 6.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 161,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,210,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 306,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 295.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

