KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,925,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,473,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

