Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $608.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $476.17 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

