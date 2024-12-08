Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 14,493 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after buying an additional 398,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

