Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $322.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.94 and its 200 day moving average is $283.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

