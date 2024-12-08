Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

