Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 171,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.75% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 641,053 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,235,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,353,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,873,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.21 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

