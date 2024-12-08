Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $313.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.84 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

