Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $335,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

