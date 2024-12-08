Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

