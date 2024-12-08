LayerZero Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00006574 BTC on major exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $724.11 million and approximately $180.14 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s genesis date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 6.60979145 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $184,087,393.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

