Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $115.41.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.