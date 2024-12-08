Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of GBTC opened at $80.70 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

