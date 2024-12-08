Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 837,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

