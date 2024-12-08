Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $120,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Stock Performance
CION Investment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CION shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CION
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.