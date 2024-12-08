Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $98,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $610.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $456.80 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $589.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

