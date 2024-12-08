Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

