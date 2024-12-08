Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Declares $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Lennox International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $23.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $661.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.71. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $406.40 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $624.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.74, for a total transaction of $330,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,632.82. This trade represents a 22.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,393.95. The trade was a 13.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.