Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Head to Head Comparison

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lifezone Metals and Bunker Hill Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Bunker Hill Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 234.55 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.28

Bunker Hill Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Lifezone Metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

