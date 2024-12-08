Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

