LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $327.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $332.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

